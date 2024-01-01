Dr Sam Wheelwright BVSc MRCVS · Kinship

Dr Sam Wheelwright BVSc MRCVS

    Articles featuring Dr Sam Wheelwright BVSc MRCVS

    A woman checking her dog for ticks outside in a grassy field.
    health

    Lyme Disease in Dogs: What Every Dog Parent Should Know

    We asked a vet for tips on how to prevent the tick-borne Lyme disease in dogs

    A dog outside with his mouth open coughing
    health

    Laryngitis in Dogs: Causes and Treatment

    Vet advice on when you should be worried about your dog’s cough

    Redhaired woman holding her Rhodesian ridgeback dog
    health

    5 Holistic Treatments for Epilepsy in Dogs

    Watching your pet suffer a seizure can make you feel helpless. We asked three veterinarians to weigh in on natural remedies that show promise

    a beautiful girl with long hair lies on the bed and hugs her dog. the dog looks away sad
    behaviour

    Does Your Dog Need Anti-Anxiety Meds?

    How to cope with dog anxiety – from training to medication

    A German Shepherd sitting on a bridge outside.
    health

    Understanding Haemangiosarcoma In Dogs: Blood Vessel Cancer In Dogs

    A common canine cancer, explained