Hannah Shaw Activist & Author NEW-Instagram Icon

NEW-Website Icon Educator. ASPCA Cat Advocate of the Year. New York Times-bestselling author. Hannah Shaw, aka @kittenxlady, has amassed her 1.2 million Instagram follows from providing her expert kitten-rescue tips. She travels the US teaching kitten-care classes and runs the nonprofit Orphan Kitten Club, which takes on challenging cases of kittens who would otherwise be euthanised. Learn More opens in a new tab

Sophie Gamand Photographer & Animal Advocate NEW-Instagram Icon

NEW-Website Icon Dog photographer. Empathetic storyteller. Tireless advocate. Sophie Gamand is changing the world one camera click at a time. She travels around the world to shine a light on dogs in need. Through her social media following and photo exhibitions, she has helped find homes for hundreds of her canine muses and raises funds for rescue organisations. Learn More opens in a new tab