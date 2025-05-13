Why Is Your Cat So Clingy?

May 13, 2025

Is your cat constantly following you around or seeking attention? Cat Behavior Expert Samantha Bell explains why some cats can be more clingy than others and what you can do to help them feel secure without overwhelming you. Samantha shares insights into the reasons behind clingy behavior, from separation anxiety to personality traits. She offers tips on how to create a balanced environment, set healthy boundaries, and provide reassurance, so your cat feels more secure and comfortable. Understanding your cat's needs can help reduce clinginess while strengthening your bond and creating a calmer, happier home.

TRANSCRIPT

Has your cat become a velcro cat? while cuddles are always appreciated it's also totally fair to want some space from time to time. I'm Samantha and this is Johan and today we'll be talking about why your cat may be acting clingy especially if this behavior is unusual for them. as every cat parent knows decoding cat behavior is no easy task for cats clinginess could look like following you around the house pawing at your legs meowing non-stop jumping up on your body or just being generally stuck to you these are all behaviors that say please pay attention to me when your cat starts acting like this it's time to address their new found need for closeness with some atome fixes it also may require a vet visit we'll cover that too it all just depends upon what's causing the clingy behavior and I'm going to help you figure that out let's jump into some common reasons for sudden clinginess cats Thrive when they have routines in their lives and even the tiniest change in their daily schedule can leave them feeling bewildered and possibly stressed so whether it's a new work schedule for you or a change in their feeding time these little shifts can trigger really clingy Behavior because your cat will be seeking reassurance from you that everything is still okay cats are so different from dogs but they can totally still experience separation anxiety just like dogs do if you've been clocking more hours away from home or your schedule has changed so much your cat might follow you everywhere just to get in as much comfort as they can while you're home clinginess also could be their way of coping with a stressful situation when you add a new pet or baby to the home when you move the loss of a companion construction outside home renovations inside all of these events can cause cats stress and stress can cause clinginess our female Kitty friends sometimes get super lovey and clingy when they're in heat this is a biological response to attract potential mates this is easily remedied and will subside once you have them stayed as our cats get older their needs and behaviors can change and Senior cats might start moving into clingy mode as they search for extra comfort and Company in their Golden Years think of it as their way of enjoying retirement believe it or not cats have a knack for sensing changes in their humans Health if you're expecting a baby or maybe dealing with an illness your cat's extra clingy Behavior might be their way of checking on you and giving you some extra TLC when our cats aren't feeling their best they they often turn to us for support sudden clinginess could be a sign that your cat isn't feeling well if you notice changes in their appetite energy or grooming habits these can all point to an underlying medical issue if you can't pinpoint the cause this is another reason to visit the vet so they can rule out any underlying medical issues so what if your cat is totally healthy and still attached to you at the hip then then it might be time to find some ways to encourage a little bit more Independence make your space as cat friendly as possible create a space that encourages your cat to explore and hang out on their own you can add cozy spots toys scratching posts and vertical territory the ability to be up high you can do this simply by putting a blanket on top of a dresser that they can jump to and you can help them access exciting views by putting a chair next to a window you want to give them plenty of options for entertainment I'd also add cozy hiding spots hiding is actually a form of enrichment for cats and if the cause of their clinginess is environmental stress having a place to hide will help them cope with this and will also greatly lower their stress levels you can also enrich your clingy cats life with toys they can play with on their own puzzle feeders are fantastic enrichment they have to use the brain to figure out how to get the treats which really keeps them engaged and interested in something other than you there's also some cool new tech for cats that's out like interactive toys that they can chase around the house and one of the best ways to help your clingy cat Thrive is to use positive reinforcement this is my absolute favorite thing to talk about and it's so easy you simply reward your cat when they display independent Behavior even if it's just relaxing a spot that's not right next to you reward Brave independent behaviors like that with treats praise and this will reinforce their self-confidence and help them Thrive even when you're not around hopefully these tips have been helpful thanks so much for watching see you next time