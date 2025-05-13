What to Do When Your Dog Is Bleeding

May 13, 2025

Accidents happen, and knowing how to care for a bleeding pet can make all the difference in an emergency. Veterinarian Dr. Yvette Huizar shares essential tips to help you respond quickly and effectively if your pet is injured. Dr. Huizar explains what areas to inspect and how to assess the severity of bleeding, from minor cuts to more serious wounds. She provides step-by-step guidance on applying first aid, including stopping the bleeding, keeping your pet calm, and using supplies from your pet first-aid kit. You'll also learn when it’s time to visit the vet to ensure your pet receives the care they need. By understanding how to act in these situations, you can help stabilize your pet and reduce the risk of further injury or complications. Disclaimer alert: This information is just for educational purposes! Every pet is different, so always talk with your vet or trainer for specific advice on your pet's situation. We don’t accept any liability for any loss or injury that occurs as a result of watching videos on Kinship's channel. (Fyi: We also don’t accept any liability for extra treats given…but we doubt your pet will mind.) (C) Kinship Partners, Inc. All rights reserved.

TRANSCRIPT

Looking for tips to prepare in case your pup gets injured? I'm Dr. Yvette Huizar and this is Luca. today we'll be sharing some first a tips every pet parent should know in case of a bleeding injury. none of us want to think of our pups in pain but it's good to know what to do in case of an emergency the first thing to know is bleeding can occur for many reasons sometimes there's an obvious cause such as a dog fight or a car accident in other cases the blood you can see is part of a larger health problem such as a less obvious injury or an underlying illness the tips we'll be talking about today are first a tips to perform immediately after an accident or while you're in rote to the emergency V you will almost always want to bring your pet ASAP when bleeding is involved because heavy blood loss can cause your pet to go into shock which can be fatal there could be internal bleeding that you are unaware of and bleeding can be a sign of a significant injury such as a deep bite wound bleeding can also be a sign of underlying disease for example a nose bleed can be caused by a nasal tumor or a clotting abnormality in your pet okay let's start with a less urgent but still concerning scenario let's say you start noticing a little bit of blood around the house or in your dog's bed if your dog seems stable and is acting normal at home but seems to be bleeding from somewhere you'll want to examine them from head to tail to try to find the source some of the important areas to inspect are going to be their orifices that includes their ears so looking inside of here their nose as well and their their mouth so getting a good look at their gums and maybe even opening their mouth a little bit the way that I do this is putting my hand behind their canines on the top and then putting my finger under the mouth other orifices to examine are going to be their gal area so for him just looking at his preuse and his penis and making sure there's no bleeding there the way that I do that is putting just a little bit of pressure on the preuse in a backward motion to expose their penis and don't see any blood there and also make sure that you're taking a look at their anus too just like that very glamorous Luka next we want to examine the skin to make sure we don't see any breaks in their skin so I'll start on their head look at their neck look all along their back trying to split the hair as much as you can looking on their chest anywhere where there could be a break of skin and while you're doing this you can also look for any ential nodules or masses as those can also be a source of bleeding if they become ulcerated other areas to inspect are going to be the paws so getting a good look there make sure that they haven't got any paw trauma Luca is Big so examining him takes a lot of work good boy common sources of external bleeding can be injuries to the paws or toenails and bleeding around the gums from chewing on sticks or sharp objects if you idea the bleeding and it is no longer actively bleed bleeding you may not need to see the vet right away if you spot blood and notice that your dog is unable to stand up your dog is breathing heavily disoriented or collapsing head straight to the vet immediately ideally you'll have an emergency kit handy with some basic supplies like tfop pads Gau squares elastic bandage material clean towels and a muzzle once you have a muzzle on them or they're not trying to bite let's talk about how to perform some first aid apply direct pressure ideally apply a non-stick bandage like a tala pad directly over the wound and then use layers of gauze or clean towels to bulk up then compress this prevents bandage material from sticking directly to the open Moon you want to keep the compress in place with firm pressure as long as possible internal bleeding means that your dog is bleeding inside a body cavity such as the abdomin or the chest so no blood is visible on the outside this can happen after severe trauma as well as with conditions like bleeding disorders or cancers or if they've ingested certain toxins sometimes there are no obvious external signs if the bleed is small however if there is a lot lot of blood loss happening internally there are some common symptoms you can look for these include weakness or collapse pale gums cool extremities such as the paws the ears and the tail difficulty breathing or a painful tender belly unfortunately when a dog is bleeding internally there is very little first state that will be effective in helping them these dogs need emergency care to determine the source of bleeding it's pretty much always a good idea to bring your pet to the vet sometimes what you see is part of a bigger problem I know this can be a scary thing to think about no one wants to have to perform First Aid on their pet but knowing what to do in emergencies really can help to save their life so thanks for watching and see you next time