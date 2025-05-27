Wendy and Lucy - Trailer

May 27, 2025

Wendy and Lucy trailer

TRANSCRIPT

great dog what's her name? uh Lucy your sweetheart Lucy where you going? going to Alaska. woohoo King Salmon you going to work? can't sleep here ma'am you can't sleep out here it's not allowed okay $50 you can pay your fine now or you can come back for a trial with a judge. I don't I don't I don't live you I'm just passing through if you get stopped in another state you're just going to end up right back here 100 bucks be 50 for labor tow it over I guess that adds another 50 who's that it's your sister she D down in order what do she want us to do about it no address no phone either no not right now you can't get a address without an address you can't get a job without a job smell the weakness on you well I I hope it all works out