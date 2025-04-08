Reef Builders Trailer | Sheba Hope Grows™

Apr 7, 2025

Discover Reef Builders, a powerful new documentary from Sheba that showcases global efforts to restore coral reefs — and why a cat food brand is leading the charge. Streaming now on Prime Video.

TRANSCRIPT

Coral is one of the most incredible creatures on this planet it's a rock it's a plant it's an animal it's everything there's little pops and little snaps and it's shrimp and it's fish eating and I didn't realize that there was music underwater it's so beautifully alive. There's been other ecosystems that have been really threatened but I don't think there is a system which is quite so close to the edge. We see mass destruction see reef dying really make me sorry yeah makes me want to cry if the reef gone we're gone too with it. If collapses we're in deep deep deep trouble you know humanity's in trouble ocean health weather patterns climate food productivity global economics it's a ridiculous experiment to roll the dice and see what happens it's madness utter madness Now I notice how everything is changing and I think that we just really want to protect it we're willing to do just about anything All of a sudden there seems to be a solution on the table you want to build this like army of reef builders Now is the time for us to fight We have people here from the Maldes from Australia from here in Indonesia from Kenya When everybody works together you know many hands make light work In my head is like a ticking clock it's like a doomsday clock if you like it is probably a couple of minutes to midnight but we are not losing our reefs not on our watch