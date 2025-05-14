Mickey Rourke Wins Best Actor Motion Picture Drama - Golden Globes 2009

May 14, 2025

Susan Sarandon presents the 2009 Golden Globe award for Best Actor in a Motion Picture Drama to Mickey Rourke for his performance in "The Wrestler." Rourke accepts the award and gives a speech thanking all of those who helped him get back in the movie business, David Unger, president of ICM Jeff Berg, Director Darren Aronofsky, Peter Rice at Fox Searchlight, the cast of the movie, Axel Rose, and Brue Springstein. Other nominees include Leonardo DiCaprio, Frank Langella, Brad Pitt, and Sean Penn.

TRANSCRIPT

Here are the nominees for the best actor in a motion picture drama Leonardo DiCaprio Revolutionary Road Frank langella Frost Nixon Brad Pit The Curious Case of Benjamin Button Mickey rourke the wrestlers Sean Penn milk and the Golden Globe goes to Mickey Rourke wow this has been thank you baby this has been a a very long road back for me and uh I'm not a really good public speaker I was kind of hoping uh Robert Downey come up here and talk for me a little bit uh but anyway several years ago I was almost out of this business and uh a young man kind of got in touch with me and he kind of put his whole career uh on the line by representing me and saying he wanted to you know represent me and uh he did a hell of a job so I want to thank David hunger for having the balls and uh I want to thank his uh his boss that I see him uh Jeff Berg for not putting him back in the mail room and uh and I work with the a really special director that had to uh really fight hard for me to be in this movie cuz he couldn't get no money on my name and Darren aronowski I've said this you know I said this before every uh in like sports especially which I could relate to really great uh players or directors they come around every 30 years and I I really truly believe that Darren is one of those cats and uh it's just such a he he brought the best out of me and uh he hates it when I say he's tough but he is uh he is one tough son of a and if F and if uh you're not you're and if you're not in shape the man will bring you down because I always say he's smarter than the rest of us maybe not Steven but you know uh uh anyway I got to thank uh we didn't have a distributor we went to uh over to to Venice and uh Fox Search light came to our rescue I want to thank Peter rice is that it I get your name right this time thank Peter rice also I want to thank uh we had a wonderful cast uh beautiful talented uh Evan Rachel Wood and uh merca to um God damn I don't want to forget nobody here uh Axel Rose we had no money Axel stepped up to the plate and gave a Sweet Child of Mine uh like to thank also somebody who broke his balls a lot he was the producer Scott Franklin and uh God like to thank all my dogs my uh the ones that are here and the ones that aren't here anymore because uh sometimes when a man's alone uh that's all you got as your dog and uh and they they meant the world to me and uh I want to thank uh Bruce Springstein for uh for everything brother I love you thank you so much