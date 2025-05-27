Lewis Capaldi - Wish You The Best (Official Video)

May 27, 2025

Cast: John - David Bradley Craig - Tom Lewis Willow - Winnie Crew: Writer & Director: Phil Beastall Producer: James Whitehill PA: Jessica Whitehill Casting Director: Rae Hendrie 1st AD: Dom Asbridge DOP: Matt Gentleman Editor: Paul Muller Colourist: George Kyriacou, Black Kite Studios 1st AC: Ben Sansom 2nd AC: Luke Flaherty Costume Designer: Alice Rose Lewis Make up & Hair: Grace Brown DIT: Louis Weinzweig Gaffer: Harrison Newman Spark: Joe Kennedy Production Co-ordinator: Laurie Johnson Location Manager: Joe Hargreaves Runner: Andrew Curtis Runner: Harry Cooke Unit stills & BTS: Dames May Commissioner: Caroline Clayton Label Representatives: Rory Dewar & Jamie Glydon Medic: Les Spiteri Cinetrike: Chris Wilkinson, Uppercut Productions Cinetrike Operator: James Markwick Dog supplied by Adrienne Thomas at Dogs On Camera Handled by Molly Davidson. Owned by Dawn Inett & Molly Davidson.

TRANSCRIPT

I miss knowing what you're thinking And hearing how your day has been Do you think you could tell me everything darling? But leave out every part about him Right now you're probably by the ocean While I’m still out here in the rain With every day that passes by since we've spoken It’s like Glasgow gets farther from LA Maybe it's supposed to be this way But oh my love I wanna say I miss the green in your eyes And when I said we could be friends guess I lied I wanna say I wish that you never left Oh but instead I only wish you the best I wanna say without you everything’s wrong And you were everything I need all along I wanna say I wish that you never left Oh but instead I only wish you the best Well I can’t help but notice You seem happier than ever now And I guess that I should tell you I’m sorry It seems I was the problem somehow Maybe I only brought you down But oh my love I wanna say I miss the green in your eyes And when I said we could be friends guess I lied I wanna say I wish that you never left Oh but instead I only wish you the best I wanna say without you everything’s wrong And you were everything I need all along I wanna say I wish that you never left Oh but instead I only wish you the best But oh my love Ohhhhh Oh my love Ohhhhh Wish I could say it's something I really mean But I want you happy whether or not it's with me I wanna say I wish that you never left Oh but instead I only wish you the best I wanna say without you everything’s wrong And you were everything I need all along I wanna say I wish that you never left Oh but instead I only wish you the best