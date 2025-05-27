Jonah Yano - portrait of a dog (Official Video)

May 27, 2025

"portrait of a dog" is a video by: Erin O'Connor Matisse A-M Kostadin Kolev Produced by Agatha Productions

TRANSCRIPT

If there's one thing I know, it's you There's something about how you Were holding onto grief The tide doesn't change the sea But it sure sinks its teeth in me If I'm holding onto you Remember our little world We built it with our own two hands Which makes it twice as sad That we might not get it back Recall It's art class at the laundromat And we draw with your pencil, it's a map You know when to stop, it's Little Italy on the back If there's one thing I know, it's you There's something about how you Were holding onto grief The tide doesn't change the sea But it sure sinks its teeth in me If I'm holding onto you Well, see, my memory's intact And I don't love you any less So why can't I remember you Well, there's your portrait of a dog And the apartment is a mess So why can't I remember If there's one thing I know, it's you There's something about how you Were holding onto grief The tide doesn't change the sea But it sure sinks its teeth in me If I'm holding onto you If there's one thing I know, it's you There's something about how you Were holding onto grief The tide doesn't change the sea But it sure sinks its teeth in me If I'm holding onto