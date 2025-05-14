Is Your Dog's Humping Normal or Should You Be Worried?

May 14, 2025

Is your dog a little too... enthusiastic sometimes? Certified Dog Trainer Robert Haussmann breaks down why dogs hump, when it’s cause for concern, and what you can do to handle it calmly and confidently. Humping tends to be more awkward for the humans involved than the dogs, but it’s always good to keep an eye on the situation. Disclaimer alert: This information is just for educational purposes! Every pet is different, so always talk with your vet or trainer for specific advice on your pet's situation. We don’t accept any liability for any loss or injury that occurs as a result of watching videos on Kinship's channel. (Fyi: We also don’t accept any liability for extra treats given but we doubt your pet will mind.) (C) Kinship Partners, Inc. All rights reserved.

TRANSCRIPT

so you want to know more about why your dog is awkwardly humping all their new friends at the park. I'm Robert and this is a very sleepy cookie bear and we're going to talk all about it. Pumping is a natural normal part of being a dog It just means the dog is overaroused which is not necessarily sexual in nature It really just means overexcited Males and females both do it If the dogs and people involved are both familiar with one another and comfortable it's usually fine to let it play out and resolve on its own In a public setting we usually discourage it cuz we don't know how both dogs and humans uh feel about the situation If you see your dog is uh humping another dog at the park calmly approach and remove the dog by the collar and redirect it to another dog to play with you or something else If the dog keeps going back to that same dog or seems to be in a state where it's a little over excited you can leave the park altogether and give them a little bit of a break Even if that means you're going to come back in shortly after we just might need to kind of reset them a little bit So remember humping is usually more awkward and uncomfortable for the humans involved than the dogs But it's good to keep a watchful eye and uh make sure that everybody's having a good time Thanks for watching See you next time