How to Keep Cat & Dog Teeth Healthy | Vet Tips

May 16, 2025

FACT - pet dental problems suck. That’s why it’s so important that cat and dog parents take good care of their pet’s teeth and gums - both at home and at vet check-ups. It can seem like a bit of a faff. However, fear not - Dr. Kirsten is here to take us through her top tips to help keep your pet’s chompers nice and healthy. We hope you found this video useful! However, remember that this should not replace advice from your veterinarian. If you’re worried about your pet, please contact your veterinarian as soon as possible. Need pet insurance? 🐶🐱 ManyPets Pet Insurance sees your dog’s wellness as a complete package – that’s why our policies include cover for behavioural conditions if your pet is referred by a vet for treatment. Start your quote today!

TRANSCRIPT

Periodontal disease, often also called dental disease, can cause bad breath pain infection tooth loss and even potentially be detrimental to other organs such as the heart that's why it's essential to take good care of your pet's oral health and prevent dental disease from developing and worsening don't stress I'm here to break it all down for you and make pet dental hygiene a piece of cake the easiest way that I kind of like to think about dental care and pets is in two categories things that we can do at the vet and things that you can do at home so first up the vet is your best friend when it comes to keeping your pet's mouth healthy regular Dental checkups and cleanings when recommended are so important veterinarians typically recommend annual oral examinations and this allows us to take a look at the crown portion of your pet's tooth and the gums as well as some of the oral cavity I'm sure you can imagine that pets don't love having their mouths looked at while they're awake so the reason we recommend dental work under general anesthesia for pets is because it's actually the safest and most thorough way for us to examine their entire entire mouth we can take dental X-rays to be able to evaluate the other half of the tooth that I can't see the roots and then address whatever disease is present for some pets this might mean scaling to remove any tartar above and below the gun line followed by polishing to smooth out that surface just like when you go to the dentist for others it might mean that and extraction of diseased teeth or damaged teeth that might be required next category is at home dental care and just like humans pets need their teeth brushed this may sound difficult but it's actually easier than you think and most pets will get used to it with some patience and some positive reinforcement if everyone could brush their Pet's teeth daily that would be amazing but as often as you can is better than no brushing let me show you how so you'll need a soft bristled toothbrush and a pet safe toothpaste which you can find at your local pet store or online do not use human toothpaste as some of them contain an artificial sweetener called Xylitol that is extremely toxic to our pets so to brush your pet's teeth follow these steps start by letting your pet smell and taste the toothpaste and reward them with a treat or some praise next let them check out the toothbrush and if they try to chew on it a little bit that's okay gently lift up your pet's lip and brush a few teeth at a time using small circular motions you may even need to do just one focus on the outer surface of the tooth where plaque and tartar tend to accumulate the most for really nervous pets you might need to go slower meaning just attaching the toothbrush to the tooth and removing it and then rewarding them gradually increase the number of teeth you brush and the duration of each session until you can brush all of the teeth in your pet's mouth in one go this may take several days or weeks depending on your pet's tolerance and cooperation and that is okay but make sure you end each session on a positive note and reward your pet with a treat or price so let's quickly touch on Dental diets chews and other things like water additives now these products can help slow the build bu up of calculus and decreased gingivitis and freshen their breath however they are not a substitute for brushing at home or for Professional Veterinary dental care in the clinic these products should be chosen with caution now always consult your vet before giving your pet Dental products and follow the instructions on the label a great resource that I point people to for products backed by specialist Veterinary dentists can be found as a PDF on the veterinary oral health Council website vc.org so that's my summary two simple categories to help keep your pet's teeth clean and healthy now remember your pet's oral health is absolutely connected to their overall health so keeping on top of it has a wider impact than just clean breath and pearly whites