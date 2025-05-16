Hot Weather Tips For Dogs | Dr. Kirsten's Season Pass

May 16, 2025

Learn how to recognise the signs of dog heatstroke in how weather, plus what do to in a hot weather emergency, with our in-house vet, Dr Kirsten Ronngren. This is her Season Pass series, where she’ll be be helping you deal with all the pet health problems that pop up without fail every year – from fireworks at New Year, to chocolate mishaps at Halloween. We hope you found this video useful! However, remember that this should not replace advice from your veterinarian. If you’re worried about your pet, please contact your veterinarian as soon as possible. Need pet insurance? ManyPets Pet Insurance sees your dog’s health as a complete package – that’s why we offer a range of policies that provide cover for accidents and illness, plus wellness plans to fit every pet. Start your quote today!

TRANSCRIPT

=hey everybody I'm Dr Kirsten veterinarian here at many pets welcome to my season pass Series where we're going to go through all of our top tips for getting you through those pet health scenarios that come up every year without fail from fireworks and New Year's to chocolate at Halloween [Music] in this video we're going to lay out some of my top tips and pointers when we're talking about overheating and heat stroke we'll go through signs of dogs that are overheating and progressing to heat stroke and some things that you can do at home safely to help cool them let's start by talking about temperatures that are safe for our dog friends I generally say that temperatures up to about 20 degrees Celsius or roughly 70 degrees Fahrenheit most of our adult healthy dogs will be able to tolerate those temps now we do have to think about our at-risk breeds or breeds and ages of dogs that might need to be cautious in temperatures up to the mid teens and so those are going to include our young dogs our senior pets our overweight pets brachycephalic or flat-faced breed and pets that might have underlying health conditions we need to be cautious in those temperatures because we know that those types of dogs have a harder time in heat here are some signs that you should be aware of that your dog is starting to struggle with the heat panting some panting is absolutely okay we know that dogs use panting as a means to cool themselves but look out for excessive panting we may see things like hyper salivation or extra drooling weakness agitation or inability to settle high heart rate or even vomiting and diarrhea if your dog has progressed into signs of actual heat stroke you may notice some of the following more severe symptoms this can include bleeding from the nose or mouth disorientation bright red gums Tremors or seizures to even something like loss of consciousness or collapse overheating and heat stroke in our pets should never be taken lightly and if you're ever concerned or notice any of the symptoms that I mentioned please do not hesitate to contact your veterinarian or take your pet directly to the vet if your veterinarian feels comfortable with you monitoring at home here's some things that you can try to safely bring your dog's temperature down make sure that your pet has access to the indoors or has a shaded area to lay while they cool themselves you can also offer small amounts of room temperature water for them to drink Additionally you can pour water over your pet over their body and their feet we want to make sure we are using room temperature water as opposed to really cold water because that can actually be dangerous one of the ways that dogs like to dissipate heat is also coming from their core so we don't want to cover dogs up with anything like a towel while they are trying to get rid of all of that extra heat and also allowing them to pant is important remember that heat stroke can be life-threatening for our dogs so it's important to stick with my Mantra that prevention is almost always better than treatment here are some ways that you can preemptively keep your dog cool when you know the weather is going to be warm offering shade or cool spots at home ice in their water or frozen treats cooling mats around the house making sure that you're avoiding walks during the hot times of the day and don't forget never leave your dog in the car especially when the weather is warm summer is coming we're all excited for some fun in the sun but remember it's important to think about our pet safety as well thanks for listening foreign