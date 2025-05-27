Greyhound - AKC Dog Breed Series

for centuries Greyhounds have been bred to hunt by outrunning their prey. they are the fastest breed of dog. it has been said that the Greyhound has the body of an athlete combined with the grace of a dancer. males weigh between 65 and 70 lbs while females are smaller weighing between 60 and 65 lb. the Greyhound's short smooth coat is velvety to the touch. Greyhounds can come in any color or color combination. without proper attention and exercise Greyhounds will find other outlets for their energy which may include chewing. it is essential that Greyhound owners provide their dogs with soft places to rest and sleep as Greyhounds can develop pressure sores. Greyhounds are very affectionate but will not overly dote on you. the Greyhound gentle nature makes him a good children's dog.