Dog Stepping on Snowshoes

May 27, 2025

There is something universal about winter trekking dogs - they love to step on the back of your snowshoes! My buddy's dog will never step on my snowshoes, only on her master's snowshoes. Dog is a mutt from the north, some kind of husky/shepherd mix, but she has good winter fur and good feet for snow, no doubt from her husky genes.

