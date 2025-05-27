corook - the dog (music video)

May 27, 2025

corook - the dog (music video) Directed by Luke Harvey

TRANSCRIPT

I don’t wanna manifest bad energy I know I sound like a hippie when I say that Hate to think we’d ever end up enemies Just bare with me what if shit hits the fan We fall out of love Admit it’s the end We’ll pleasure ourselves In separate beds I’ll get a new car You’ll get a new job But who gets to keep the dog? You can take the floral printed bed sheets I never really liked them You can even have my mother’s recipe The one you’re always asking about But I’ll take the knives And all of the plates Except for the one You happened to break I’ll take all the blame For what I did wrong But who gets to keep the dog? I love you more than I’ve ever loved anyone I know things are great right now but we’re still young And if I happen to win custody after much deliberation I know that she’d have a lot of fun with me Prolonging the inevitable Cause when I’d see her face I’d just think of you It’d be way too hard for me to get through We both know that you’re A way better mom So I’ll let you keep the dog