Conan Checks In With Sona & Her Dog At Home | CONAN on TBS

May 27, 2025

TRANSCRIPT

so now I'm just curious I wanted to check in and see how you were doing are you anxious to get back to work to get back to the office you want to take more time to know do you miss seeing me every day see no do you know there is a source stress at work he knocks food out of my hands hey Conan oh hey so know what's going on I'm just enjoying some cookies we do have an HR guy on staff I mean I could go get him right now do you want to talk to our HR guy hold on a sec no what's up to make sure what happened my boss sucks tell me what he did quick he made fun of me he was talking about making fun of me and snagging food out of my hat me not food out of your head yeah what kind of food like if I'm eating cookies or a brown ear it sounds funny sounds like a funny guy does like a good guy I think he's a good guys boss I gotta go gotta see him how'd it go with HR this is the stuff I miss you know what I'm on 5% battery you knew that I was gonna be checking in on you and you're only on 5% battery I am I didn't plan accordingly you should write a book called I didn't plan accordingly the sternum obsession story cuz you never plan accordingly or maybe I want this zoo call to end so maybe I'll just let him die no don't you go get the cord and I promise to say nice things about you while you're gone okay oh no it's okay she knew that we were gonna have this zoom call now she's wandering around her house to try and find a cord that should have been plugged in long before this scheduled interview with her employer oh hey how are you I think having people about your brave journey from Armenia to this country I would say you're at home and so it's harder for you to match your professionalism that you have at work but nothing's changed can you see me laughing at you are you attack getting along well I know you're newlyweds and you're still in the honeymoon phase but some couples experience friction I mean I thought the biggest issue we had was he groomed our dog himself and cut her hair too short and now I'm a little upset about that come here baby okay he probably just looks too short to you I'm sure it's fun Oh oh my god [Applause] [Music] it looks like a dog at Chernobyl are you cooking a lot I'm not baking as much but you know I haven't had chocolate in a really long time cuz I gave it up for Lent I don't understand why people are doing Lent to praise Jesus when Jesus loosened this plague upon us Jesus did this I don't know Jesus did this wasn't it a bat Jesus made the bat the minute Jesus opened his robes and loosened a plague upon the land I'm like you know what no no no you don't get your Lent this time around yeah I've never seen you do legs I always do Lent I give up things this year I gave up giving you a hard time well my favorite thing that you do sometimes is when you're like you know what I'm gonna be nice to you from now on and it'll always last for about 30 seconds it's the longest you've ever gone without being a complete dick come on you can stop yourself from being a dick for like 30 seconds and then it's back to it back to the races back the dick races you're a bunch of dicks on a race track just like doing the worm damn jockeys yeah well there are smaller dicks riding bigger dicks and they're doing the worm really faster on the track and the guys going you're never coming into work again are you no can you at least pretend to hold a piece of food and I can pretend to knock it out of your hand because I think this is a healthy thing for both of us which you got there these are biscuits and I'm so excited I've been waiting a really long time to eat it's really nice talking to you I do miss you I miss you too and you know if we do go back to the office you you'll be more professional you'll be more grateful for the job you have because you lived through a time when you haven't had it oh no the Internet's freaking up oh no I can't hear you or see you anymore that's too bad son I'm obsessing everybody Thank You Sona