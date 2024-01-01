Teach the basic skills NEW-Book Open Icon 6 lessons

If you were a detention regular back in the day, “obedience” may not be your thing. But basic commands help keep your pup healthy and happy. And, trust us, they’re gonna make your life easier too.

This program from Dogo will teach your dog more than just the “sit” and “stay” basics. It’ll teach them 11 new skills in just a week, all of which will help with further training too.

Our Dogo Friends are giving us this one as a freebie (thanks guys!), but you can find more training on their site.