Articles by Lauren Sharkey
Lauren Sharkey
Lauren Sharkey is a journalist-turned-dog behaviourist who runs Winnie’s Worldopens in a new tab: a training and behavioural company that aims to give dogs and their pet parents the life they deserve. She shares her life with a Shar Pei named Winston, who is the inspiration for her career change along with being her biggest love (and challenge!).
- lifestyle
Is the Cane Corso the New Status Dog? Here’s Why That’s a Problem
The rise of Cane Corsos as status dogs highlights deeper issues in the dog world
The rise of Cane Corsos as status dogs highlights deeper issues in the dog world