Lauren Sharkey· Kinship · Kinship

Skip to main content

Articles by Lauren Sharkey

woman with a shar pei dog

Lauren Sharkey

Lauren Sharkey is a journalist-turned-dog behaviourist who runs Winnie’s World: a training and behavioural company that aims to give dogs and their pet parents the life they deserve. She shares her life with a Shar Pei named Winston, who is the inspiration for her career change along with being her biggest love (and challenge!).

Most Popular