One source for all things pet parenting. · Kinship

Skip to main content

One source for all things pet parenting.

Featured

A woman packing her suitcase with a dog laying nearby.
lifestyle

How to Find the Dog Sitter Your Dog Deserves

Nobody loves your dog like you love your dog. But wouldn’t it be great if your dog sitter was a close second?

Beagle dog lying on a suitcase
lifestyle

What to Do With Your Dog When You Go Away On Holiday

Whether you’ve got a laid-back Lab or a temperamental Terrier, there’s a pet care option for everyone



behaviour

Creepy or Cute? Discover the Truth About Why Cats Bring You Prey

Contrary to popular belief, it might not be a ‘gift’ at all...

Latest

Sphynx cat
health

New ‘Bullycat’ Breeding Trend Sparks Outrage As Experts Warn of Severe Health Risks

Experts say this AI-like breeding trend is susceptible to serious health issues

Dog on their back showing their tummy with black dots on it
health

Black Dots On Your Dog Or Cat? Here’s What You Need to Know

We’re not talking about Dalmatians here – they can have all the spots they like

Colin the Caterpillar pet toy Marks & Spencer
shopping

Your Dog Can Now Enjoy the Iconic Colin the Caterpillar – Sort Of

The Marks & Spencer staple is now available in a dog-friendly form

Wildly Popular

Health

Woman playing with her orange cat.
health
applying first aid to a burn on a dog
health

Is Your Home Safe? Common Causes of Pet Burns in the UK and How to Prevent Them

Learn essential steps to treat pet burns , from first aid to when to seek veterinary care

health

What is Hydrotherapy For Pets?

Discover everything you need to know about this in-water treatment

Nutrition

Puppy eating a bowl of blueberries
nutrition|Can My Dog Eat This?

10 Superfoods to Share With Your Dog

From kale to quinoa, these nutrient-packed picks deserve a spot in your dog’s food bowl

a woman feeds her large cat a treat
nutrition

How Many Cat Treats Is Too Many?

It can be hard to resist their powers of persuasion...

woman pouring tea while cat comes close
nutrition|Can My Cat Eat This?

Can Cats Eat Nuts?

Can you feed your cat nuts? Learn more about the benefits and risks of feeding your kitty human foods

Behaviour & Training

A woman with brown hair sits on a sofa holding a grey cat while her Corgi sits next to her.
behaviour

How Do Dogs and Cats Think?

How can we best understand what’s going on in the minds of our cats and dogs? A neurology specialist veterinary nurse breaks it down

A cross-eyed white cat with their tongue hanging out, sat inside a cardboard box.
behaviour

The Surprising Reason Your Cat Can’t Get Enough Of Boxes (And Other Household Objects)

We discover the reasons your cat enjoys so many strange things

A kitten and a puppy laying on the floor looking at each other.
behaviour

How Dogs and Cats Communicate With Each Other

There might be a language barrier, but these two animals can still become best buds

Lifestyle

A dog lying on a rug with a litter of puppies feeding from her.
lifestyle

Why You Shouldn’t Adopt a Pet From Social Media or Buying/Selling Sites

It’s not quite the same as buying secondhand clothes…

A couple sitting on the sofa with their dog watching TV with a table of drinks, burgers and fries in front of them.
lifestyle

Dog and Cat Names Inspired By Your Favourite TV Shows

From Eastenders to Bridgerton, we round up the best names for your pets

An orange cat walking on a yellow cat exercise wheel.
health

Does Your Cat Need a Gym?

We delve into all things feline fitness to learn whether your cat should be shredding and shedding