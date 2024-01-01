Megan Penney· Kinship · Kinship

Skip to main content

Articles by Megan Penney

Author Megan Penney and her two dogs

Megan Penney

Megan Penney is a devoted dog mom to Zoey and Mellie, and has fostered over 200 other dogs. While she worked in pet care during graduate school, she now works full time as a non-profit professional and fulfills her passion for pups on the side by volunteering, fostering, and helping others learn about fostering and adopting. 

Wildly Popular