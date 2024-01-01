Articles by Joan Kubicek
Joan Kubicek
Joan Kubicek is a writer, performer, pet-sitter, and dog-mom to a curmudgeonly Terrier named Lyle. She lives in Los Angeles.
- behaviour
Why Does My Dog Seem Hypnotised By Hanging Objects?
If your dog zones out under tree branches or dangling cloth, they might have Trance-like Syndrome
If your dog zones out under tree branches or dangling cloth, they might have Trance-like Syndrome
- behaviour
Why Dogs Burrow Under the Covers (And Dig In the Bed)
What’s behind the desire to burrow and is it safe?
What’s behind the desire to burrow and is it safe?