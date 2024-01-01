KinshipKinship Premium
Here's what you need to know about our Premium subscription.
What's included with Premium?
Talk with veterinarians 24/7 over chat, phone or email. Schedule video calls. And get shareable Vet Recaps from every session for quick reference.
Keep vaccination records all in one place for quick and easy sharing.
Cut through the clutter with advice picked for your pet. Browse curated content. And add more of your pet's details, for even more tailored guidance.
How does the subscription work?
When you subscribe to Kinship Premium for £4.99/month, you can talk with vets 24/7, store and share health records and get tailored advice from experts. All on one app.
You'll be billed monthly and can cancel whenever! (Just cancel before your next payment date). If you cancel during an active month, you'll have access until the next payment date.
There's room for the whole family on Kinship. You can add up to five dogs and five cats, each with their own profile. (Have other pets? Right now we're just for dogs and cats!)
See how our online vets have helped real pet parents
“They are absolutely amazing. I have three dogs, and I am on a fixed income so it's much-needed help.”
“Fabulous. Very efficient and provides peace of mind whenever you need it. Definitely worth it. I recommend this app for pet parents.”
Ready to pet parent with (way more) peace of mind?
Subscribe to Kinship Premium for less than $5 a month to start getting vet advice asap.