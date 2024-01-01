KinshipGet vet help right now on The Kin
Need some advice, answers, and expertise? Our licensed vets are here to chat 24/7.
Old price: £4.99/mo
New price: £null/mo
Old price: £4.99/mo
New price: £null/mo
Old price: £4.99/mo
New price: £null/mo
Meet some of our vets
Dr Seth Vredenburg
16 years of experience
“My passion is educating pet parents so they are equipped to give their pets the best care they can.”
Dr Elizabeth Shines
15 years of experience
“Pets give us 100% every day. I think they are the ultimate role models.”
Dr Jovanna Radillo
16 years of experience
“I love helping my pet patients stay healthy throughout their life stages and educating pet parents on how to be the best parent.”
Ask our vets anything that’s on your mind
Here are a few types of questions our team of online vets can help you with.
Kinship Premium reviews, straight from real pet parents
“I really like having access to a vet who I can message about any concerns I have.”
“I love how quickly I was able to speak with a professional. She even called back with more helpful info later.”
More love for Kinship premium
Ready to pet parent with (way more) peace of mind?
Subscribe to Kinship Premium for less than £5 a month to start getting vet advice asap.