The new Kinship FAQ

What’s changing?

The Wildest is (re)introducing ourselves as Kinship! We’ll still have all the pet parent help you’re used to – just with a single new look and name. (And some new features coming soon…)

We’re also adding a Premium subscription and app! When you subscribe to Kinship Premium, you can chat with vets 24/7, store and share vaccination records and get personalised pet guidance.

Why the name Kinship?

Kinship refers to the (pretty amazing) bond between people and pets. And that’s what we’re all about – helping you take care of your chosen family. Kind of like a bonus pet parent… except we don’t pick up the poo.

When is everything changing?

Kinship will officially launch on 26 Aug 2024. We’ll keep you in the loop as things change.