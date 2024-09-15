Join Kinship for free pet parenting tools (like a Nutrition Calculator and Ask a Vet), expert nutrition advice, product recs and all the latest pet news.



Plus, get 30% off your first James Wellbeloved™️ pet food order just for signing up – so you can find naturally healthy food your pet will love.

*New Customers are eligible to get 30% discount on their order with discount code. The 30% off offer is limited to one redemption per household and applies to a single order at wellbeloved.com. Discount code will create a 37% lower price on subscriptions, afterwards it will be the default 10% lower price. This offer is only valid for subscription on wellbeloved.com using the code contained above. The code may only be used once. Minimum purchase £40, Maximum purchase £600. The code is only valid from 15th of September 2024 until 31st of December 2024 at 11.59 pm