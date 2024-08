Kinship Total peace of mind for pet parents

Congrats on completing the Adopt a Pet Get Moving Challenge! Now it’s time to get pet parenting support, whenever you need it. With The Kin, you can chat with vets 24/7, easily store and share your pet’s vaccine records, and get personalized pet advice—all in one app.



Claim your prize and subscribe to get four months free.

Old price: £4.99/mo New price: £$0.00/mo/mo for 4 months Subscribe Now £4.99/mo £$0.00/mo/mo for 4 months

Old price: £4.99/mo New price: £$0.00/mo/mo for 4 months Subscribe Now £4.99/mo £$0.00/mo/mo for 4 months