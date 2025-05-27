Save Ralph - A short film with Taika Waititi

May 27, 2025

Introducing Ralph, the spokes-bunny of Humane Society International’s global campaign to ban animal testing for cosmetics. #SaveRalph is a powerful stop-motion animation short film featuring an all-star multinational cast including Taika Waititi, Ricky Gervais, Zac Efron, Olivia Munn, Pom Klementieff, Tricia Helfer and more. SAVE RALPH is a powerful stop-motion animation short film featuring Oscar winner Taika Waititi as the voice of Ralph, who is being interviewed for a documentary as he goes through his daily routine as a “tester” in a lab. HSI’s #SaveRalph campaign tackles the cruelty of animal testing in an original and unexpected way—using the story of one bunny to shine a light on the plight of countless rabbits and other animals in laboratories around the world. While Ralph is animated, the miseries he endures in the short film are far from made up. As Spencer Susser, the director of Save Ralph, says, “It's so important that Ralph feels real because he represents countless real animals who suffer every day.” Susser, known for his film Hesher, is among a slate of powerhouse celebrities and influencers who collaborated with Humane Society International on the making of Save Ralph. In addition to Waititi as Ralph and Gervais as the interviewer, the film has Zac Efron as Bobby, Olivia Munn as Marshmallow, Pom Klementieff as Cinnamon and Tricia Helfer as Cottonballs. Producer Jeff Vespa (Voices of Parkland) teamed up with the Arch Model studio of puppet maker supreme Andy Gent (Isle of Dogs, The Grand Budapest Hotel) and Executive Producers Donna Gadomski, Troy Seidle and Peter Kline on the production. Since its April 2021 premiere, Save Ralph has raised global awareness of the cruelty of cosmetic animal testing and motivated millions of people around the world to sign HSI’s petition to ban this unnecessary practice. As a result, the film helped propel Mexico, Brazil and Canada to ban cosmetic animal testing and is helping advance legislation in several countries that make up the world’s most influential beauty markets. As a result, the film helped propel Mexico, Brazil, Canada and Chile to ban cosmetic animal testing and is helping advance legislation in several countries that make up the world’s most influential beauty markets.

TRANSCRIPT

ready? we're rolling. okay ralph can you mark it please do you want me to click it now? yep go for it. go on like that brilliant. oh it's like in the movies. alrighty. so um my name's ralph um i'm a rabbit as you can see i'm blind in my right eye and uh this ear can't hear nothing but ringing now yeah it's annoying isn't it, yeah so i had my fur shaved and got chemical burns up and down my back kind of stings i but it's not a big deal i mean it only really hurts when i like breathe or move around or whatever/ ah yeah oh yeah that hurts/ but at the end of the day i mean it's okay we do it for the humans right? they're far superior to us animals, they've even been to space, have you ever seen a rabbit in a rocket ship? i don't think so. point is i'm not a space bunny i'm a tester my daddy was a tester my mum my brothers my sisters my kids all testers and they all died doing their job like i will. that's okay this thing is what we were born to do it makes us rabbits happy. oh gotta get to work now, i know it looks bad but the way i see it i'm doing my job if just one human can have the illusion of a safer lipstick or deodorant or hey ralphie ralphie what's with the camera crew bro? oh um they're just following me around making a documentary or something. oh can you ask him to get us out of here? yeah yeah we'll be seeing come on ralphie just ask me i don't want uh you can edit that out right oh here we go uh so uh certain closing i'd um i'd just like to say that sorry ralph uh we're over here could you turn around oh sorry that's all right um is this better yeah yeah carry on mate okay so yeah i'd just like to say to everyone out there still buying animal tested cosmetics like eyeliner shampoo sunscreen pretty much everything in your bathroom well without you and countries that allow animal testing i'd be out of a job i'd be on the streets, well not the streets more like a field i guess you know like a normal rabbit but hey so good