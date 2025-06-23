pilot adopts mira cat

Jun 22, 2025

A cat named Mira has a new owner after surviving an accident that killed her owners. Matthew Nannen and Bailee Crane reportedly fell 380 feet from Inspiration Point in Bryce Canyon National Park. Chelsea Tugaw, a helicopter pilot, was part of the cat's rescue. The very injured feline eventually ended up at Best Friends Animal Society. After recovering from her injuries, the cat needed a new home. Inside Edition Digital's Andrea Swindall has more.

TRANSCRIPT

know that they needed help with a 0:13 recovery effort in Bryce Canyon National 0:16 Park matthew Nannon and Bailey Crane 0:19 reportedly fell 380 ft from Inspiration 0:22 Point chelsea Tuga a helicopter pilot 0:24 was part of the case and as part of that 0:27 effort the sheriff's department wanted 0:30 us to collect what they thought was a 0:32 backpack at the time just to uh make 0:35 sure that they had all the evidence 0:37 needed for their investigation and my 0:39 rescue specialist uh was able to collect 0:42 that item and when he got down there he 0:45 actually relayed back to us that it was 0:47 a cat inside of a cat carrier he didn't 0:50 specify that it was still alive i just 0:53 assumed because of the nature of the 0:55 fall um that it was deceased and as we 0:58 were flying back to the uh command post 1:02 he told us that it was still alive and 1:03 so we were just we were all amazed by 1:05 that we're going to get you over to the 1:07 table okay the injured feline eventually 1:10 ended up at Best Friend's Animal Society 1:13 she had uh broken teeth some fractured 1:16 ribs and then after being um under their 1:19 care for about a week she developed 1:21 fluid around her heart probably because 1:23 of the fall and some internal injuries 1:25 and stuff which was causing problems 1:27 with her breathing after recovering from 1:30 her injuries the cat needed a new home 1:32 after we rescued her I felt you know 1:34 pretty bad for her i didn't really know 1:36 what her future was going to be like i 1:38 wasn't really in the market for another 1:40 cat i already had two at the time and I 1:42 also have a dog but after we pulled her 1:45 up off the hill I just I was totally 1:48 open to the idea at that point of 1:49 bringing her into my home if she needed 1:51 a home i reached out to Best Friends 1:54 Animal Society once I figured out that 1:56 that's where she was and just let them 1:58 know if uh the extended family didn't 2:01 want to retain her and if she was open 2:04 for adoption I was definitely interested 2:05 in that 2:08 her previous owner's extended family 2:10 couldn't take her in they were willing 2:12 to allow her to be placed up for 2:14 adoption that they um they let me know 2:17 that she was ready to be adopted i was 2:19 really excited yeah it was a it was a 2:21 great feeling when I drove down to pick 2:23 her up that was the first time I'd seen 2:25 her again since the accident it was 2:27 great to just kind of see her 2:28 personality at that point she was way 2:31 more outgoing purring non-stop and just 2:33 wanting to cuddle it was It was awesome 2:36 12-year-old Meera now has two other cat 2:38 siblings Max and Milo yeah they're doing 2:41 good at first they did they all gave 2:43 each other space and were just very like 2:45 lerary of each other but now she's 2:46 starting to kind of rule the roost 2:48 around there and you know giving them 2:50 the what for and stuff it's kind of 2:51 funny to see the dynamic 2:54 we've never hoisted a cat before never 2:56 had one on the helicopter so it's 2:58 definitely a unique situation for us i'm 3:01 probably seen as the crazy cat lady 3:03 around work at this point since I have 3:04 three cats now but you know it is what 3:07 it is so 3:10 for Inside Edition digital i'm Andrea 3:12 Swindle