Nina Hero Cat

Jun 22, 2025

A Forest Park family escaped a house fire after their 5-month-old kitten, Nina, woke the mother up in the middle of the night. Though the kitten died in the fire, the family said they owe her their lives.

OHIO BUREAU OF CRIMINAL 0:00 INVESTIGATIONS IS NOW HANDLING 0:01 THE CASE. NEW HERE AT FAMILIES 0:04 PICKING UP THE PIECES AFTER A 0:06 DEVASTATING FIRE. THEY 0:08 NARROWLY ESCAPED IT. THEY SAY 0:09 IT'S THANKS TO ONE SPECIAL 0:09 FOUR-LEGGED HERO. VALERIE 0:13 LYONS LIVE IN FOREST PARK 0:14 TONIGHT. SO VALERIE, THE 0:14 FAMILY TELLS YOU THEY OWE 0:15 THEIR LIVES TO THEIR PET. 0:20 >> YEAH, EVAN, THE FAMILY 0:22 TELLS ME IF THEIR 5 MONTH-OLD 0:24 KID AND HAVING JUMPED ON EACH 0:24 ONE OF THEM IN WOKEN THEM UP, 0:27 THEY PROBABLY WOULD NOT BE 0:28 ALIVE TODAY BECAUSE THEY WOULD 0:31 HAVE SEEN THE SMOKE AND DUST. 0:32 THEY PROBABLY WOULD HAVE STILL 0:32 BEEN TRAPPED INSIDE. 0:36 >> SHE LITERALLY GOT US ALL UP 0:37 OUT THE HOUSE AND IT JUST ALL 0:40 AGES HAPPENED SO QUICK 0:43 QUICKLY. 0:43 >> IT WAS AROUND 5 IN THE 0:45 MORNING SATURDAY, MARCH 4TH. 0:48 BEFORE SHE HALL FOUND HER CAT 0:49 JUST WANTED TO PLAY. THE 0:49 KITTEN WAS JUST IN MY FACE, 0:52 come back in and I'm NG BEFORE 0:52 SHE REALIZED SOMETHING WAS 0:55 WRONG. SO I PUT OUTSIDE AND I 0:56 COME BACK AND I WAS LIKE, IT'S 0:58 AWFULLY SMOKY. AND THEN I 0:58 OPENED BACK THE DOOR. AND THEN 0:59 ALL I I WAS SMOKE. IT CAME 1:02 YEAH, IT WAS LIKE LAX LACKS. 1:08 FLAMES SHOOTING UP GHT THROUGH 1:09 THE SHAFT. PART OF ONLY THEIR 1:10 HOUSE ON IMPRINT LANE WAS ON 1:12 FIRE. FLAMES SHOOTING UP FROM 1:13 A BROKEN WATER HEATER IN THE 1:14 BASEMENT. I GOT HIT WITH. I 1:17 MEAN? I CAME OUT. I WAS. JUST 1:21 COVERED IN THE HEAT WAS SO 1:24 INTENSE. I THOUGHT IT WAS A 1:24 FAR ALYSSA, HER HUSBAND MARK 1:25 AND THEIR 4 YOUNG CHILDREN 1:25 MADE THEIR WAY OUTSIDE. BUT 1:28 THEIR CAT MEAN A LEADING THE 1:29 WAY. BUT 30 MINUTES LATER SHE 1:32 MAYBE SHE SCARED ME. SHE'S 1:33 HITING AT SOME POINT DURING 1:34 THE BLAZE. NINA RAN BACK 1:36 INSIDE UP TO ONE OF THE BOYS 1:38 ROOMS WHERE SHE SLEPT EVERY 1:39 NIGHT. MARK FOUNDER SHE PASSED 1:44 AWAY THAT WAS PLACE. SO SHE 1:45 JUST WENT BACK SHE WAS 1:47 COMFORTABLE. I THINK THEY SAY 1:48 NINA HAD ONLY BEEN WITH THEM 2 1:49 MONTHS, BUT WHAT SHE DID FOR 1:49 THEM THAT NIGHT LEFT A LASTING 1:53 IMPACT. THE FAMILY BURYING HER 1:54 IN THE BACKYARD WITH A 1:54 TEARFUL, THANK YOU. AND 1:55 GOODBYE. THE FIRE BURNED 2:00 THROUGH MUCH OF THE HOME. SO 2:00 THEY SPEND THEIR NIGHTS IN A 2:02 HOTEL AND THE DAYS SIFTING 2:03 THROUGH THE DAMAGE. BUT THEY 2:05 SAY THEY'RE THANKFUL THEY WERE 2:06 ALL. ALIVE AND WELL TO STILL 2:10 BE HERE TODAY AND HAVE EACH 2:12 OTHER. AND IT'S ALL THANKS TO 2:14 THEIR FOUR-LEGGED HERO. SHE 2:17 WAS LIKE LITERALLY LIKE 2:18 CALLING MY NOW FOREVER IN OUR 2:19 HEARTS DEVASTATED. 2:25 >> EVAN, THEY'RE CALLING 2:27 LITTLE NINA, THEIR FIRE HERO. 2:28 KATIE, START A CERTAINLY A 2:29 SPECIAL LITTLE THING RIGHT 2:30 THERE. NOW, THE FAMILY TELLS 2:32 FRIENDS WILL BE HERE TOMORROW 2:33 TO HELP THEM CLEAN UP THE 2:35 HOUSE. BUT THAT FIRE BURNED 2:37 FROM TOP TO BOTTOM. SO THERE 2:38 IS SIGNIFICANT STRUCTURAL 2:40 DAMAGE. AND I GOT A GOFUNDME 2:42 TO HELP WITH SOME OF THOSE 2:43 EXPENSES WILL HAVE THAT LINK 2:45 ON OUR WEBSITE REPORTING LIVE 2:47 IN