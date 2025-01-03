We know your dog is always the best in your eyes, but which breeds are stealing the nation’s hearts?

While breed popularity isn’t the most important factor when choosing your canine companion – after all, the best dog will always be your own – it’s still fun to explore which breeds are in vogue at any given time. That being said, it’s important not to choose a dog breed just because ‘fashionable opens in a new tab ’ – thorough research is essential opens in a new tab before bringing any pet into your home, ensuring you can provide the care they need for a happy, healthy life.

However, for those curious minds, we’ve compiled a list of the 15 most popular dog breeds in the UK. Maybe your dog is on the list, maybe they’re not (perhaps you think they should be). While mixed and crossbreeds opens in a new tab – which we all adore – tend to be the most beloved dogs in the UK opens in a new tab , today we’re focusing on the nation’s most popular purebred dog breeds according to The Kennel Club registrations to keep things a little simpler.

Main takeaways

Labrador Retrievers, known for their gentle and loving nature, are unsurprisingly the most popular recognised dog breed in the UK.

French Bulldogs are on the rise, with the breed becoming increasingly popular, particularly among households with puppies under the age of one.

The Rottweiler and Cane Corso are Europe’s two most popular dog breeds. Both have seen a rise in popularity across several European countries.

1. Labrador Retriever

The Labrador Retriever is known for being friendly, gentle, kind and relatively easy to train opens in a new tab , which is why it has remained one of the most popular dog breeds for years. Originally a British retriever gun dog (originally developed to assist hunters in finding and retrieving game), the Labrador is now a versatile working breed, often serving in roles such as rescue, service, and hunting.

Labradors come in three classic colours – yellow, chocolate and black – and have smooth, waterproof double coats. But beyond their professional skills, it's their lovable, goofy personalities that steal the show. These big-hearted dogs make wonderful family pets and are the perfect companion for all adventures.

2. French Bulldog

The French Bulldog, or ‘Frenchie’, is a small, muscular dog with big eyes and pointy ears that has become one of the world’s most popular breeds. In fact, they have become the most popular specific breed opens in a new tab in the UK under the age of one. Playful, adaptable and great with kids, they’re the perfect family pet. Their smooth, short coat is low-maintenance, and their size – just right, not too big or small – makes them ideal for many households.

Unlike other breeds with strong working instincts, Frenchies were bred primarily for companionship. They’re loyal, affectionate and simply want to be with you – making them the ultimate best friend. However, some research suggests Frenchies have a short lifespan opens in a new tab and can develop health problems that people often ignore due to their popularity. French Bulldogs are a brachycephalic breed, easily recognised by their flat faces and shorter noses. Unfortunately, this trait makes them more vulnerable to respiratory difficulties and other health issues. As always, take time to research where you’re getting your dog from and if the breed is the best choice for you.

3. Cocker Spaniel

Energetic, adventurous and incredibly adorable, these dogs have consistently ranked among the top three most popular breeds for years. Originally bred as skilled working dogs, Cocker Spaniels are often chosen for important service and therapy roles, such as hearing or sniffer dogs, but can also be beloved family pets known for their friendly, loyal and affectionate nature. Cocker Spaniels thrive in active households as they require plenty of exercise and regular grooming, so researching the breed to make sure you’re able to meet their needs is key.

4. Mini Short-Haired Dachshund

These small, muscular dogs have become increasingly popular among UK households in recent years. With their long bodies and short legs, Dachshunds are known for their playful yet independent personalities. They’re fun, curious and make great companions, especially for those with limited space. Their smooth, low-maintenance coats and lively nature make them a favourite for families, young couples and anyone looking for a pub companion. opens in a new tab

5. Golden Retriever

Golden Retrievers are one of the most beloved and well-known breeds worldwide. Much like Labradors, they are known for their gentle nature, intelligence and unwavering loyalty. Originally bred as hunting and retrieving dogs, they excel in service roles such as therapy, guide, and search-and-rescue dogs. (Or: a great pal to play fetch with). With their stunning golden coats and playful demeanor, they are also known for being great with children and other pets, making them the perfect companion for active families.

6. English Springer Spaniel

These energetic and playful dogs have earned their place among the top breeds in the UK due to their friendly and adaptable nature. English Springer Spaniels were originally bred as hunting dogs, but today, they’re often found as family pets and in various working roles, including as detection dogs. With their boundless energy and love for both playtime and snuggles, they make excellent companions for families who can provide them with plenty of exercise and attention.

7. Bulldog

The Bulldog is a symbol of strength and determination, but the breed is also known for its calm and affectionate temperament. With its distinctive wrinkled face and stocky build, the Bulldog may look tough, but it’s a gentle giant at heart. These loyal dogs are great with children and other pets, making them ideal family companions. They do require some additional care, especially when it comes to managing their skin folds and breathing; Bulldogs are brachycephalic, which means they have a shorter skull causing a flat-face and shorter snout. Brachycephalic dogs face a higher risk of developing numerous painful illnesses and diseases than others, in particular, breathing issues.

8. Staffordshire Bull Terrier

The Staffordshire Bull Terrier, or ‘Staffy’, is a strong, loyal and affectionate breed, well-known for its bond with families. Often misunderstood and sometimes confused with Pit Bull Terriers opens in a new tab , the Staffy is a loving, playful dog that is especially great with children. They do well in active households and thrive on attention and interaction. With proper training and socialisation, Staffies make wonderful family pets.

9. German Shepherd Dog

German Shepherds are one of the most versatile and intelligent breeds in the world. They are commonly used in police and military roles but are also fantastic family pets. Known for their loyalty, courage and protective instincts, German Shepherds are great with families and make excellent working dogs in roles such as search-and-rescue, assistance and herding. With proper training, these dogs thrive in active households where they can use their intelligence and energy.

10. Border Terrier

The Border Terrier is a small, affectionate dog that packs a lot of personality into a little body. Known for their sweet and playful nature, Border Terriers are great companions, especially for families with young children. Despite their small size, they are energetic and love to explore, making them perfect for active individuals or families with a love for outdoor activities. The typical wiry coat requires some grooming, but they are otherwise low-maintenance and tend to be easygoing.

11. Miniature Schnauzer

Miniature Schnauzers are small, spirited dogs with distinctive beards and eyebrows, giving them a unique (and charming) appearance. They are generally friendly, confident and full of energy, making them great companions for families and individuals alike. These dogs are known for their intelligence and versatility, excelling in dog sports, obedience and even as therapy dogs. Those with a wiry coat require regular grooming, but their cheerful and affectionate nature more than makes up for it.

12. Cavalier King Charles Spaniel

Cavalier King Charles Spaniels are known for their sweet, affectionate and gentle nature. With their large, expressive eyes and silky coats, they are often considered the ultimate lap dogs. These dogs are incredibly friendly and social, getting along well with both people and other pets. Ideal for families, seniors or anyone looking for a loving companion, Cavaliers are especially suited for those who can provide them with lots of attention and care. Cavalier King Charles Spaniels are mildly brachycephalic, with a slightly shorter snout contributing to their distinctive face. This feature can however, predispose them to respiratory issues and other health concerns.

13. Boxer

Boxers are energetic, playful dogs with a natural instinct to protect their family. Because of the breed’s boundless enthusiasm and affectionate nature, they are excellent companions for active families. Boxers are loyal, protective and love to be the centre of attention, making them great pets for people who can give them plenty of exercise and playtime. Boxers are considered brachycephalic, having a short skull and flattened snout. While this gives them their unique look, it also makes them more susceptible to breathing problems and other health complications. Their short coat is easy to care for, and their loving nature makes them a great addition to many homes.

14. Rottweiler

Although a popular choice for guard dogs, Rottweilers are also affectionate and gentle with their families. When properly trained and socialised, they make excellent pets for experienced dog parents who can provide them with leadership and lots of exercise. Rottweilers are intelligent, strong and devoted, making them great companions for active families or individuals (plus who can resist those ginger eyebrows).

15. Border Collie

The Border Collie is without a doubt one of the most loved and admired breeds, both in the UK and around the world. With their sharp intelligence and boundless energy, these dogs are the ultimate multitaskers. Originally bred to work alongside farmers, they’re natural herders, always on the go and ready to take on any task.

Border Collies thrive on both mental challenges and physical exercise, making them ideal companions for active families or individuals who can match their energy. Whether it��’s letting them run free in a field, enjoying a day at the beach opens in a new tab or giving them an actual job to do opens in a new tab , these dogs are happiest when they’re engaged, challenged and on the move.

Most Popular Dog Breeds UK Frequently Asked Questions

What is the UK’s most popular dog breed?

When it comes to the most popular dogs, mixed breeds are actually the most common. However, as The Kennel Club opens in a new tab does not officially recognise mixed breeds as a ‘breed’, the ranking of officially recognised breeds places the Labrador Retriever as the most popular dog breed in the UK.

What is the most popular dog in Europe?

You might be surprised to learn that the Rottweiler and Cane Corso are the two most popular dog breeds in Europe. The Cane Corso, a confident and intelligent guard dog, is the most searched-for breed in 12 European countries opens in a new tab , including France and Romania.

However, despite its ancient Roman origins, it doesn’t top the list in Italy. That title belongs to the Rottweiler, a breed also believed to have Roman roots. The Rottweiler remains a favourite across Europe and continues to rank highly in several countries, reflecting the breed’s enduring popularity.

