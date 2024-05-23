Dogs Trust Invites Dog Lovers to Participate in the National Dog Survey
There’s nothing dog parents love talking about more than their pups, so why not tell the world about them?
How often do you walk your pup? Are they top in class at puppy school or more of an ‘A for effort’ type? Is your dog the most adorable floof in the world? There’s nothing dog parents love talking about more than their pups, so why not tell the world about them?
Dogs Trust, the UK’s largest dog welfare charity, has just launched the biggest National Dog Surveyopens in a new tab in the country, inviting dog lovers and parents from every corner of the UK to share insights about their beloved canines. Whether your dog is a pampered pooch or a scrappy survivor, your input could help to shape the future of dog welfare in the UK.
The survey aims to gather a comprehensive picture of the UK’s dog population, exploring everything from the breeds and ages of our four-legged family members to their health, behaviour, the type of care they receive and the dynamics of being a dog parent. By participating, dog parents can help Dogs Trust understand the evolving needs of dogs and those who adopt them, ensuring that their services remain relevant and impactful.
In previous years, the results of similar surveys have been instrumental for Dogs Trust. Data gathered has been used to advocate for changes in dog welfare legislation, support their campaigns on responsible dog parenting and guide the development of new initiatives and services. The insights gained have also been crucial in tailoring their educational programmes, which aim to reduce the number of dogs ending up in shelters by promoting better understanding of canine needs among the public.
For example, the first survey in 2021 highlighted an increase in dog parents facing behavioural issues with their dog, so a nationwide Behaviour Support Lineopens in a new tab for dog parents was created, and in 2023, over 20 percent of respondents shared that they were having to cut costs with dog food, so Dogs Trust were able to share one million dog meals through food banksopens in a new tab since.
The results of last year’s survey also confirmed the “much-reported pandemic puppyopens in a new tab boom”, with a significant rise in the number of one- and two-year-old dogs compared to the years prior to the Covid-19 pandemic.
This year’s National Dog Survey is poised to be more comprehensive than ever, reflecting the evolving landscape of dog parenthood in the UK. Factors such as the impact of the pandemic on pet parenting, the rise in popularity of certain breeds and the increasing concern over dog obesityopens in a new tab will be explored. According to Dogs Trust, understanding these trends is crucial for developing strategies that promote healthy, happy lives for dogs and their parents.
“Dogs Trust has been around for over 130 years and in that time so much has changed when it comes to dog ownership,” says chief executive of Dogs Trust, Owen Sharp. “The insights gained from this year’s survey will ensure Dogs Trust can continue to adapt the way we support dogs and their owners, helping them to live the best lives possible together.”
The 2024 survey will delve into the behavioural challenges faced by dog owners. Issues such as separation anxietyopens in a new tab, socialisation problems and training difficulties are areas where Dogs Trust aims to provide more targeted support based on the insights gathered. The results and data are not only invaluable for the charity’s direct interventions but also serve as a resource for policymakers, veterinary professionals and the broader animal welfare community.
To take part in the National Dog Survey, visit the Dogs Trust website and fill out the online questionnaire. It’s a simple, engaging way to ensure your dog’s experiences and needs are counted. After all, who better to speak for our beloved pups than us, their devoted guardians/assistants/butlers (delete as appropriate)?
To participate in the survey and contribute to the future of dog welfare, visit the Dogs Trustopens in a new tab website.
Orla Pentelow
Orla Pentelow is a freelance journalist and copywriter based in London. When not at her desk she’s out and about with her rescue dog, Luna, who works primarily as chief distractor.
