Updates on the annual gathering of 24,000 dogs. Is this heaven?

Welcome to Crufts! The annual dog show is held at Birmingham’s NEC and features no less than 24,000 dogs from 50 countries all doing their thing. Sure, only one will be crowned ‘Best in Show’ but, as pet parents, we know that all of them are winners. And these winners are capable of creating some fabulous moments.

Read on to see what’s been going on at Crufts, 2024.

At the end of the day, they’re all good boys

Cats would like the spotlight back on them please

Unimpressed with crufts winner #Crufts2024 pic.twitter.com/v0QVUIOeL6 — Sir Vegan Dave from Skem (@Irontoffee) March 10, 2024

Winner! Best in Show! Crufts 2024

It's Viking! The Australian Shepherd and his equally glam parent Melanie Raymond. Who lives just down the road. Congratulations to the pair.

BeatMedia/The Kennel Club

Fight at Crufts – PETA protesters attempt to storm the arena

As per their social media: “Crufts perpetuates the homeless dog crisis by encouraging impulse purchases of trendy breeds, neglecting the lovable pups in rescue centres.” Find out more about why you should adopt a less adoptable dog here opens in a new tab .

Crufts drama! It’s kicking off! No one was watching the Papillon! #Crufts2024 pic.twitter.com/aHEV4h9fvI — Colette (@colettelittle_) March 10, 2024

Runner-up: best in show – Jack Russells forever

This is a Zen stan blog – the people‘s princess.

BeatMedia/The Kennel Club

Look, he’s not wrong

It's very important to note that #Crufts peaked with Eric pic.twitter.com/Unx7AdkVw4 — TechnicallyRon (On all the platforms) (@TechnicallyRon) March 10, 2024

Midsomer Murders could never

This dog on #Crufts2024 looks like she’s starring in an ITV drama about a retired detective chief inspector in a quaint Yorkshire village, who has a shrewd mind and one last case to solve pic.twitter.com/zuqTP48vtd — James (@DrJamesJBailey) March 10, 2024

Winner! Best in group: hounds

Get you! No, GetMe. Weird name, but what a dog. A Basset Griffon Vendeen, to be exact.

BeatMedia/The Kennel Club

Sue Perkins, saying what we were all thinking

I am laughing at the lady saying 'Ring Presence' because I am 4 years old #crufts — Sue Perkins 💙 (@sueperkins) March 10, 2024

Winner! Best in group: terrier

It’s Zen! Or, to go by his full name: Multi Ch Original Master's Voice Lovesong Monamour. He’s flown all the way from Japan for this honour. He also won the public vote. I mean, look at him.

Zen the Jack Russell Terrier is heading to Best in Show with a win in the Terrier Group! 🐶🏆💚 #crufts pic.twitter.com/pqB1oQ0P8V — Crufts (@Crufts) March 10, 2024

No really, look at him

Winner! Kennel Club Hero Award

Shout out to Vesper, a search and rescue dog for the Merseyside Fire and Rescue Service. She originally trained to be a police dog but didn't make the cut because she was more about cuddling the criminals than catching them.

A true hero 🙌

Vespa is the winner of the Kennel Club Hero Dog Award 2024 🏆 🚔 #crufts @Channel4 pic.twitter.com/hzXKKA1z73 — Crufts (@Crufts) March 10, 2024

Vesper's story

Not only has Vesper located and saved casualties from structural collapses across the UK, she also travelled to Turkey and Morocco to help find people trapped after the earthquakes there last year.

Terriers and Hounds assemble

All creatures great and small gather for the fourth and final day of Crufts.

BeatMedia/The Kennel Club

BeatMedia/The Kennel Club

BeatMedia/The Kennel Club

Drop the hair-care routine

Who is she?

BeatMedia/The Kennel Club

Winner! Best in group: working

BeatMedia/The Kennel Club

Go on Neville! King of the Leonbergers.

Editor’s pick

Special mention to these Best of Breed winners from day three who we just need to show you, for obvious reasons.

BeatMedia/The Kennel Club

Bertie, the Mastiff. What size shoe does he take?

BeatMedia/The Kennel Club

Mike, the Russian Black Terrier (who knew Terriers could be so large?)

BeatMedia/The Kennel Club

Kalise, the Samoyed – whose handler Jacqui nailed the outfit coordination.

BeatMedia/The Kennel Club

Ron Ron, the Tibetan Mastiff, who is so big they named him twice.

BeatMedia/The Kennel Club

Denny, the Old English Sheepdog. The hair envy is real. It‘s giving Lempit Öpik.

Winner! Best in group: pastoral

Meet Viking – who is a local from Solihull.

Winner: Scruffts

This is Diesel, the 13-year-old Labrador Cross who taught himself how to detect epilepsy – the most deserving of winners.

The official sound of Crufts

Fergus is just having fun

Sweetpea the Border Collie with that sweet side-eye

BeatMedia/The Kennel Club

Miss Honey, from Matlida, as a dog

BeatMedia/The Kennel Club

Day three: Working and Pastoral dogs... and the Scruffts final

Meet some of the Scruffts (crossbreed) semi-finalists:

BeatMedia/The Kennel Club

Fergus, an Irish Wolfhound and Bearded Collie Cross, is a semi-finalist in the Most Handsome Crossbreed Dog category – we can see why.

BeatMedia/The Kennel Club

Toto is a semi-finalist in the Golden Oldie Crossbreed category, proving that dogs only get better with age.

BeatMedia/The Kennel Club

Tabitha the goodest dog is a semi-finalist in the Good Citizen Dog Training Scheme category.

Winner! Best in group: gundog

Meet Hendricks, a Weimaramer.

BeatMedia/The Kennel Club

The video Kinship editorial team show people who ask if we miss writing about humans

The perfect dog photos don't exis...

Meet Winter and Ambrozja, Hungarian Puli dogs and keepers of our hearts.

BeatMedia/The Kennel Club BeatMedia/The Kennel Club

Drink it in

When winning the Toy group title 2024 feels as good as scoring a Premier League-winning goal. Was this the best moment of Raffa (a Papillon from Sweden) and owner Asta Maria Gudbergsdottir’s lives? Judging by their expressions: definitely.

The RSPCA have weighed in on Elton’s win

Brachycephalic dogs face a number of well-reported health issues opens in a new tab . Including breathing issues, trouble sleeping opens in a new tab and the potential for heat stroke and heart problems.

We are so disappointed that a French bulldog with a short muzzle and pinched nostrils was awarded Best in Breed at #Crufts yesterday.



We should not be celebrating these traits which can cause suffering. Join us in taking a stand against extreme breeding: https://t.co/s8MR4gI2ta https://t.co/3k3Bwjyb1s — RSPCA (England & Wales) (@RSPCA_official) March 8, 2024

Smooth puperator

Be still my beating heart.

The Gundogs are out in force for day two

It’s Gundog day and the hunting breeds are ready to showcase their skills and style.

BeatMedia/The Kennel Club

Marmalade, an American Cocker Spaniel.

BeatMedia/The Kennel Club

Orla, Nellie and Lola, three Spanish Water Dogs.

BeatMedia/The Kennel Club

Wilgot the Cocker Spaniel from Sweden.

BeatMedia/The Kennel Club

Snipe, an Irish Water Spaniel.



Winner! Best in group: toy

Congratulations to Rafa the Papillon. It goes without saying but... look at his little legs!

A small selection of the best dog names so far

Meryl Streep Will See You Now is a personal fave.

Winner! Best in group: utility

This French Bulldog called Elton! Rocket Man indeed.

Our first best in show finalist is... Elton, winner of the Utility Group 🚀💚 #crufts pic.twitter.com/A9OWAar8aH — Crufts (@Crufts) March 7, 2024

ASMR break

God bless the social team at Crufts. Sit back, relax, enjoy.

Heelwork to music freestyle competition

90s kids will not want to miss this Lion King medley routine. No expense spared! I just can't wait to be king? You're already there buddy.

Elder emos, don’t sleep on this Evanescence routine

“Brriiiiiing meeeee tooo liiiiiiiife!”

Winner! Medium Champion Agility

Congrats to Dalton Meredith and Munchies.

BeatMedia/The Kennel Club

Flashback to last year’s heelwork to music freestyle competition

It’s Cornelia Demling and Kiara of Barnsley (confusingly actually from Germany) with their LOTR themed routine.

Flyball, the team relay race, is in full swing

The atmosphere is tense and I’m getting Bleep Test flashbacks.

Roadrunners pick up from where they left off!🥎

Flyball is back once again for #Crufts 2024 and the competition is higher than ever!🐕 @Channel4 pic.twitter.com/yV5fJKybgL — Crufts (@Crufts) March 7, 2024

The fashionistas have arrived

“Hopped off a plane from Paris Fashion Week with a dream and my cardigan. Welcome to the world of Crufts excess, am I gonna fit in?”

BeatMedia/The Kennel Club

BeatMedia/The Kennel Club

BeatMedia/The Kennel Club

Blink and you’ll miss the super-fast pups in the agility competition

Please Clapham guy, tell me again about your Tough Mudder personal best?

Our Agility dogs are being put through their paces on Day 1, but they are passing with flying colours! 🔥🙌 #crufts pic.twitter.com/7AK165EF9g — Crufts (@Crufts) March 7, 2024

Dorothy’s decade

Dorothy the Miniature Poodle is celebrating her 10th birthday in style with a pampering session at the Sue Oliver Dog Grooming Studio.

BeatMedia/The Kennel Club

Chinese Crested Dogs Coco & Boston

Would very much like you to know that it’s not just a phase mum.

BeatMedia/The Kennel Club

Poodles protecting their blowdrys

It’s Utility and Toy day, which means the always-fabulous Poodles are out in full-force hoping their perfectly groomed coats can withstand the elements.

BeatMedia/The Kennel Club

BeatMedia/The Kennel Club

BeatMedia/The Kennel Club

Meet Joel the Corded Poodle

It’s giving vegan food truck in Bristol. And it’s fabulous. He’s competing in the utility category.

BeatMedia/The Kennel Club

It’s Clare Balding’s 20th year presenting Crufts

So they baked her this cake.