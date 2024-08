Kinship Total peace of mind for pet parents

With The Kin app, you can chat with vets 24/7, easily store and share your pet’s vaccine records, and get personalized pet advice—so you can skip all the stressing and second-guessing.

And PetHub members get three months free! Just subscribe with code PETHUBPERKS.

Old price: £4.99/mo New price: £$0.00/mo/mo for 3 months Subscribe Now £4.99/mo £$0.00/mo/mo for 3 months

Old price: £4.99/mo New price: £$0.00/mo/mo for 3 months Subscribe Now £4.99/mo £$0.00/mo/mo for 3 months